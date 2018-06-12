× Cave Springs Man Pleads Not Guilty To Rape, Sexual Assault Charges

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — A Cave Springs man pleaded not guilty in Benton County Circuit Court on Monday (June 11) to rape and sexual assault charges in two cases.

Justin Eugene Adams, 31, was arrested in April on charges of rape and second-degree sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl, according to a news release from the Cave Springs Police.

The girl’s father contacted police April 16 and told them about the rape, the news release said. Police investigated and later arrested Adams on the two felony charges.

Adams was later arrested again on four counts of rape, two counts of second-degree sexual assault and one count of felony aggravated assault in the rape of another girl, who is now 18. He was arrested May 3 by Siloam Springs Police.

Adams is being held in the Benton County Detention Center on $50,000 bond in the Cave Springs case and $25,000 bond in the Siloam Springs case.

A court date of July 16 has been set in both cases.