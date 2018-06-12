× Fire Damages Fayetteville Home After Residents Hear Lightning Strike

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville home was damaged early Tuesday by fire after residents there were awakened by a lightning strike.

Fayetteville Fire and Police departments responded to a 911 call to 681 North Razorback Road shortly after 6:30 a.m.

The residents there, who didn’t wish to be named, said they were awakened by a lightning strike from the storms that rolled into Northwest Arkansas early Tuesday. Two people were in the house at the time, but managed to get out without injury.

Fayetteville firefighters responded to a call of a smoke odor in the house and found a bed upstairs on fire, as well as fire in the attic of the home, according to Battalion Chief Kevin Murray. The attic and upstairs were severely damaged, and some of the downstairs was damaged as well.

A lightning strike is the suspected cause, but fire crews were still investigating, Murray said.

Firefighters had the fire under control within 25 minutes.