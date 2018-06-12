Multi-Vehicle Wreck Blocks I-49 Southbound Lanes

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A multi-vehicle crash south of the U.S. 412 interchange on Interstate 49 has southbound lanes closed and backed up for miles.

Arkansas State Police said several vehicles were involved, but no injuries were reported. State Police and first responders were on the scene. The crashed happened about 8 a.m. at the height of rush hour and during heavy rain.

Traffic was backed up north to the Elm Springs Road exit by 8:30 a.m. and nearly to Wagon Wheel Road by 8:40 a.m.

The road was reopened about 8:45 a.m.