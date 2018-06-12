Razorback Fans Gearing Up For The College World Series

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- The diamond hogs are going to Omaha for the College World Series and some fans are ready to hit the road to cheer them on, while others are buying up Omahog shirts and gear from local stores.

Two Razorback superfans have seen the hogs play in various sports in 29 states. They are excited to go cheer on the hogs in Omaha.

“I don`t hunt, I don`t fish, I don`t play golf, I don`t camp, I don`t hike. My wife and I just go to Razorback games and other athletic events to, but mainly Razorback,” David Alphin said.

This will be David Alphin and his wife`s fifth trip to Omaha with Van Horn as the head coach of the baseball team.

He said this season has exceeded his expectations.

“This is like a dream game and a dream season when you win your own regional, you don`t have to spend a bunch of money traveling. Your super regional is here and then to see it last night, the dog pile and then when we won, it`s just memories you`ll never forget.”

Robert Mann owns the Stadium Shoppe on Razorback. He said this past weekend was the busiest weekend they had ever had.

“They bought everything in the store. They bought super regional stuff. They were buying our Omahog stuff. Everything with a hog on it they were buying it. It didn`t matter what it was,” Mann said.

Mann said luckily, he already placed another order of Omahog shirts.

“Last night I went online to post our new hat and our web orders were through the roof. We had more orders in about a two-hour period than I`ve ever seen. I got in this morning and we had even more than that. So, we`re probably setting a record for web orders to,” Mann said.

If you haven`t gotten an Omahog shirt yet you still have time. Some stores say their shipments won’t be arriving until Wednesday (June 13).

The Hogs play in their first game of the college world series on Sunday (June 17).