UAFS Coach Lovato Takes Assistant Job At Mississippi State

FORT SMITH (KFSM) – Elena Lovato spent two season as the UA-Fort Smith women’s basketball coach but now she’s headed back to Starkville.

Lovato has resigned from her head coaching position to take an assistant job at Mississippi State, a school where she coached from 2014-16.

During her tenure at UAFS, the Lady Lions went 37-24 overall with a 20-10 mark in the Heartland Conference. Lovato led UAFS to the NCAA Division-II tournament in 2017-18 after a 20-10 regular season. The Lady Lions were bounced by No. 2 seed West Texas A&M in the opening round.

Lovato took over for Louis Whorton in 2016-17 after he led the program for 30 seasons and won nearly 650 games.