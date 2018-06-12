× Van Buren Police, Firefighters Hosting Blood Drive

VAN BUREN (KFSM)–A friendly competition between police and firefighters is happening Tuesday (June 12), and members of the public can help. All they have to do to help is give blood.

The Van Buren Fire Department and Van Buren Police Department are going head to head to see which team can donate the most blood.

The annual Boots and Badges blood drive is from noon to 6:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center in Van Buren.

The public is encouraged to donate because shortages tend to happen this time of year.

“You can call in and make an appointment,” said Stanley Clark of the Van Buren Fire Department. “We just want to encourage people to come by because you never know when you may be the person who needs the blood, so all we can do is encourage you to come and give if you can.”

Donors can call (800)-934-9415 to schedule an appointment ahead of time.

The winner, whether it be the firefighters or police officers, will receive a trophy, but the ultimate goal is to get people to donate blood.