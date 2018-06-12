× West Fork Police, Washington County Investigating Two Deaths

WEST FORK (KFSM) — The West Fork Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a suicide led law enforcement to the discovery of a second body.

According to the West Fork Police, the department was notified of a suicide that happened in Logan County southeast of Washington County on Monday (June 11). The police were asked to notify the next of kin regarding the suicide.

During that attempt, police said, they found a body at the residence. The discovery prompted an investigation in conjunction with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Further details were not released late Monday.