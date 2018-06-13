× Asphalt Work Closing Fayetteville Lanes Near UA This Week

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The Fayetteville Transportation Division will be milling and asphalting a section of West Maple Street between Vandeventer Avenue and the Razorback Greenway near the northeast corner of the University of Arkansas.

Alternating lane closures will take place today (June 13) and Thursday (June 14) from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Then on Friday (June 15), the road will be closed so asphalt can be laid. The closure will take place from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Detours will be marked, and drivers are encouraged to allow extra time.

Oil will be sprayed on the roadway prior to the asphalt being laid. Drivers can drive across the oil. However, they are encouraged to drive slowly to keep from spraying or throwing the oil. Oil on a vehicle can be removed with WD-40 and paper towels.

Any small piles of asphalt left at the edge of the roadway will be removed at the end of the project.