Construction Closes Bentonville Street Through Monday

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Bentonville will be closing Northwest 3rd Street until Monday (June 18), the city announced.

Northwest 3rd between Northwest Saddlebrook and Cross Lanes will be closed completely the rest of the week through Monday.

The city is closing all lanes because the widths were too narrow during construction in the area. The closure began on Tuesday.

Weather or other unforeseen circumstances could extend the closure.