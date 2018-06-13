× Fayetteville Man Arrested On Federal Child Porn Charges

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man is accused in federal court of possessing child pornography.

Joshua Glen Box, 35, was indicted on June 5 and booked into jail on June 7, according to court records. Box was indicted on four counts of receiving material involving the sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of possessing material involving the sexual exploitation of a minor, with the victim being younger than 12.

He is currently being held in the Washington County jail in the custody of the Federal Court of the Western District of Arkansas.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office recently notified the public after Box relocated to Fayetteville.

He was convicted of possession of child pornography on August 3, 2015, and was serving time at the Washington County Detention Center. He was placed in the Medium Risk category, meaning he’s a person who could possibly re-offend.