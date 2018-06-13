× Josh Newman Leaves UAFS For Another Division II School

FORT SMITH (KFSM) – Josh Newman lead the UA-Fort Smith basketball program to the Division-II level and success on the national level but after 12 seasons with the Lions, he is on the move.

Newman was introduced as the new head coach at the University of Texas-Permian Basin today.

During his run with the Lions, Newman had a 168-96 record at the Division-II level while leading UAFS to four conference championships and reached the NCAA Division-II Tournament four times. Newman and the Lions went 70-25 in three seasons as a junior college. In his 12 years with UAFS, Newman went 238-121.

UAFS went 24-6 in the 2017-18 season and reached the NCAA Tournament, where the Lions lost to UT-Permian Basin.

Newman will replace Andy Newman, no relation, as the Falcons coach after he resigned to become the head coach at Cal-State San Bernadino.

Josh Newman had six 20-win seasons at UAFS.