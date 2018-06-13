× Knight, Shaddy Named All-Americans By D1Baseball

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–Just two days after leading Arkansas back to the College World Series, two of the Razorbacks most important players were recognized nationally.

Blaine Knight (1st Team) and Carson Shaddy (3rd Team) were named to D1Baseball’s All-American Teams.

Knight, the lone division one pitcher with a 12-0 record boasts a 2.84 ERA. The righty has 92 strikeouts in 101.1 innings with just 23 walks. A Bryant native, Knight was drafted in the 3rd round of the MLB Draft by the Orioles.

Shaddy is hitting .341 with 60 hits, 52 RBI, 42 runs, 13 home runs and 12 doubles. The Fayetteville native hit two home runs and drove in 9 RBI in the Super Regional. Shaddy went in the 10th round to the Nationals in last week’s MLB Draft.

The SEC was second among conferences with eight All-Americans across three teams. Florida pitcher Brady Singer was named D1Baseball Player of the Year.