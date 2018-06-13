× More Than 5,300 Mercy Employees In Arkansas Eligible For Paid Parental Leave

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Healthcare organization Mercy will allow 5,336 employees in Arkansas to take up to two weeks of paid parental leave as it responds to a 2017 employee survey on benefits and services it offers.

On Wednesday (June 13), St. Louis-based Mercy announced nearly 40,000 of its employees in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma can begin to receive parental leave July 1. In Arkansas, Mercy operates in Northwest Arkansas and the Fort Smith and Berryville areas, and any employee working at least 24 hours a week is eligible to receive the leave, said Jennifer Cook, senior media relations and communications specialist for Mercy.

Following are the number of Mercy employees eligible to receive the leave by Arkansas region: Fort Smith, 2,888; Northwest Arkansas, 2,307; and Berryville, 141.

