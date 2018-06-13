× One Man Injured In Siloam Springs Shooting Tuesday Night

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) — One man was injured in a shooting in Siloam Springs on Tuesday night.

Capt. Derek Spicer of the Siloam Springs Police Department said the shooting took place at the Remington Park apartment complex on North Britt Street about 10:54 p.m.

A man was injured with a gunshot wound to the hand and abdomen, Spicer said. He is in critical but stable condition. Police do not have a suspect at this time, but they do have a couple of persons of interest, Spicer said.

One side of North Britt Street was shut down early Wednesday morning as the active crime scene was being worked.