Pea Ridge Seek Suspect In Break-Ins, Unauthorized Credit Card Use

PEA RIDGE (KFSM) — The Pea Ridge Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in an unauthorized credit card use, as well as possible vehicle break-ins.

The suspect’s photos were posted by the Pea Ridge Police Department on their Facebook page. Police said the woman in the photos used a credit card belonging to someone else in the city, possibly taken from a vehicle break-in.

“Whether or not this person broke into vehicles IN YOUR CITY or not, she sure as heck used a credit card belonging to OUR CITIZENS,” the post stated. The post offered a reward of free dinner for two at the restaurant of choice in Pea Ridge to the first person to positively identify the suspect.

Pea Ridge police are seeking a white woman with long, blonde hair, possibly driving a red sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pea Ridge Police Department at (479) 451-8220.

The post was shared by the Tontitown Police Department on their Facebook page. Tontitown police said in the post that they have also had several vehicles had been burglarized on May 30-31, but they were unsure if the cases were related to the Pea Ridge thefts.

“We have been working the case, and other agencies has also worked similar incidents,” the post stated.

Anyone with information on the Tontitown break-ins is asked to call Tontitown Police or the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (479) 361-9168.