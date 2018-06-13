Russellville Family Donates Casket To Grieving Family Of Slain Two-Month-Old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VAN BUREN (KFSM) -- The family of two-month-old baby Paisley are overcome with gratitude all thanks to the kindness of complete strangers.

"She was only two months old, she deserves to have the best," said Barbara Fay, great aunt to Paisley.

She could not believe it when Russellville native Michele Rowland reached out to her over Facebook to donate a tiny pink casket.

"It's fit for a princess," said Fay.

Rowland's uncle, Tim Meeks, made the casket by hand.

He left the inside empty for the family to fill with a few of Paisley's special things.

After seeing the story online, Rowland said she called Meeks to see if he could help. It's something she feels she had to do.

"It was the second time I had seen the picture of the baby and it just immediately called to me and I feel like God told me I needed to do this," said Rowland.

The Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren is also providing the funeral services free of charge to the family.

If you'd like to donate, you can visit their GoFundMe page.

The father, Tyler Buchanan, has been charged in her death. For more on the ongoing investigation click here.