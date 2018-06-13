× Verizon Wireless Hit With Cellular Service Outage

UPDATE: Service in Arkansas has been restored.

(KFSM) — Phone go quiet? If you’re with Verizon Wireless, there’s a reason.

Residents in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley reported a loss of LTE/cellular service Wednesday morning starting about 7:30 a.m. The outage affected areas in Oklahoma as well, including Tulsa, Oklahoma City and areas around Tahlequah, according to online tracker Outage.Report.

A Verizon Wireless spokesman released the following statement:

“We are aware of a service interruption affecting parts of Oklahoma and NW Arkansas. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue quickly.”

Service in Arkansas was restored about 8:30 a.m.