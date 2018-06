LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. — (KFSM) A section of Highway 59 between Howe and Heavener closed on Thursday afternoon after an accident killed two people.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash involved a blue pickup and a white work truck.

The southbound vehicle veered out of its lane and hit the other vehicle, which was northbound, head on.

Both drivers were killed. There were no passengers, Highway Patrol said.

Both lanes were closed as crews worked the accident Thursday afternoon.