Invest Springdale: People Flock To Summit For Downtown Springdale’s Future

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- For years Springdale has worked overtime to bring their downtown area back to life.

With a few completed projects like Turnbow Park, they are spreading the word of the new opportunities for business in the area with the "Invest Springdale Summit".

"We're looking to show others what the opportunity is that exists in downtown," said Kelly Syer Executive director of the Downtown Springdale Alliance.

Future business owners, developers and entrepreneurs were the main focus of the meeting. "We have some special codes that exist in downtown ... that are enforced to really make the area more walkable and really use beautiful materials to do beautiful construction," said Syer.

Stephanie Robinson opened a store nearly two years ago and has seen business increase, since the recent revitalization project started. "We have seen substantial growth year over year, I mean I cannot complain one bit."

In the future one construction developers says you can expect to see more amenities added downtown.

"The growth of restaurants and retail of some living spaces downtown is just gonna create a whole nother positive atmosphere." said Sam Hollis.

As the downtown area continues to grow, Syer hoped the summit will encourage more people to move in and develop in their up and coming city.