Plane Crash Reported Northeast Of Eureka Springs

CARROLL COUNTY (KFSM) — Carroll County investigators and first responders were called to a report of a plane crash Thursday afternoon.

Errol Severe, president of Aviation Cadet World, said the plane that crashed was an Aeronca L-16 historic military aircraft. The plane was taking off from Silver Wings Field off County Road 207 northeast of Eureka Springs when it crashed.

The pilot suffered facial injuries and was taken to an area hospital, Severe said. The pilot had purchased the aircraft from Aviation Cadet World and had planned to transport it back to Kansas, Severe said.

