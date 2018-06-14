× Rep. Hill To Host Summit On Opioid Epidemic In Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – Congressman French Hill (AR-02) will host a summit on the opioid crisis in America, featuring citizens from Arkansas and across the U.S. discussing what communities and governments on the local, state and federal level are doing to combat it.

“Families across Arkansas and the United States are being torn apart by drug addiction — especially opioid addiction – and a hopelessness that is permanently disrupting lives,” Rep. Hill said in a press release. “But there are developments on the local and federal levels that are helping to address the opioid crisis, and I am glad to be able to assemble this panel of practitioners, parents, and others from across our state and nation to address Arkansans directly. This conversation is both timely and urgent.”

Speakers will include parents, nurses, school officials and Arkansas Drug Director Kirk Lane.

The event, “Opioids in Our Community: Resources and Stories in Central Arkansas,” will be from 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 18 at the Donaghey Center Auditorium in Little Rock.