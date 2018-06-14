Sen. Tom Cotton Rips Apple For Closing Law Enforcement Loophole for IPhones

WASHINGTON (KFSM) — Republican Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) calling out Apple after news that the tech giant is making it harder for law enforcement to access suspects’ iPhones.

“If Apple is willing to store Chinese customers’ data on a state-owned firm’s servers, then it should be more than willing to cooperate with valid warrants from U.S. law enforcement. Criminals and terrorists should never take precedence over the safety of the American people.” Cotton said in a press release his office sent out.

Apple will include a new feature, called USB Restricted Mode, in a future update of its iOS software, which runs on iPhones and iPads.

The feature disables data transfer through the Lightning port one hour after a phone was last locked, preventing popular third-party hacking tools used by law enforcement from accessing the device

