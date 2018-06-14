Sequoyah County Softball Coach Indicted On Child Porn Charges

(MULDROW) KFSM — Ryan Edward Offineer, a Sequoyah County softball coach, who was arrested on child porn charges last March has been indicted by a federal grand jury, announced today (June 14) by The United States Attorney’s Office.

Offineer was the coach of a traveling girls softball team from the Muldrow area.

Sequoyah County deputies and Muldrow police served a search warrant Wednesday (March 7) to Offineer’s home, where child porn, including images of teenage girls, was found.

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security had been investigating online purchases Offineer made on a website used to sell child pornography, according to the sheriff’s office.

The traveling team is not connected to any schools in Sequoyah County.

Investigators believe Offineer may have preyed on girls he had contact with.

Any victims are asked to come forward and call Homeland Security of the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 596-5601.