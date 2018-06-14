× Suspect Arrested In JBGB Break-In Also Has Order Of Protection Against Him

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Police arrested a suspect in the break-in and thefts at a Fayetteville bar and grill, and court records show the suspect had an order of protection issued against him by his former roommate the same day as the break-in.

A preliminary arrest report from the Fayetteville Police Department shows Tristan Nathaniel Starr, 24, of Fayetteville was arrested on charges of breaking or entering, theft of property and criminal mischief. Records from the Washington County Detention Center where Starr is being held show he also is facing a parole violation.

According to the report, three people broke into JBGB at 3615 N. Steele Boulevard on Tuesday (June 12). The men were caught on surveillance video taking alcohol and damaging property.

Police said Starr admitted to the break-in and theft, as well as to stealing the three bicycles on which the suspects arrived at JBGB. Police said Starr also admitted to participating in several break-ins in the area of the The Greens apartments.

Starr is being held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $3,500 bond and is awaiting a hearing on Friday (June 15). He also has a court date set of July 20, the day before his 25th birthday.

The same day as the JBGB break-in, court records show a temporary order of protection was issued against Starr by the Washington County Circuit Court.

According to the petition for order of protection filed in the court, Roy Lee Smith was granted the protection order against Starr, who lived with him “on and off” for the last three months at an apartment on Leverett Avenue in Fayetteville.

Smith claimed in the petition that Starr threatened Smith several times, and that police have had to remove Starr from the apartment several times. Smith claimed Starr threatened him with “bodily harm” and “told me if I go to the police or get a protective [sic] order, I would pay for it.”

The court granted the temporary order of protection until July 11, ordering Starr to stay away from Smith and the apartment on Leverett Avenue.