Suspect Drives Recklessly On Highway, Wrecks, Rolls Into Ditch, Police Say

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Police arrested a man after they said he drove recklessly on the highway before wrecking and rolling his vehicle.

According to Cpl. Greg Dawson of the Fayetteville Police Department, the man, who wasn’t identified, pulled into McDonald’s on MLK Boulevard in Fayetteville, then took off driving fast and erratically. Dawson said the officers didn’t pursue initially because it was a populated area and it didn’t meet policy criteria to pursue.

The suspect drove south into a construction area, then turned around and met officers driving the opposite direction on Hollywood Avenue. The man wrecked and rolled into the ditch at 1037 Hollywood Ave.

The suspect was arrested on a probation violation, as well as on other charges from Fayetteville Police.

The man was not injured in the wreck, Dawson said.