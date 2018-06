× Daytime Heating Storms Continue

Daytime heating has caused a few thunderstorms to develop across the higher terrain in the Ouachitas and spread north into the River Valley.

A few locally heavy downpours and brief gusty winds will be possible with the strong storms. Storms over Fort Smith around 5pm caused wind damage in spots and it’s possible a few additional storms will also cause wind damage as storms initially develop.

All thunderstorms are expected to end shortly after sunset.

-Garrett