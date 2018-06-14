× Truck Overturns, Blocks Lane After Accident Outside Northwest Arkansas Mall

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A pickup involved in an accident at Zion Road and North College Avenue overturned and blocked a northbound lane Thursday morning.

The accident happened about 10:30 a.m. in front of the Northwest Arkansas Mall and involved a red sedan and a full-size white pickup. The pickup rolled and blocked the left northbound lane of traffic.

Police were directing traffic around the accident. The driver of the pickup was seen sitting in the median after the accident.

Stay with 5NEWS for this developing story.