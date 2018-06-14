U.S. Senate Approves John Boozman (R-AR) Amendment Deterring Russian Aggression In Europe

(WASHINGTON) KFSM — A amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) introduced by Ark. Senator John Boozman was approved today (June 14), according to press release from the senator.

Boozman’s amendment requires the Pentagon to conduct an assessment of the need for combat enablers to examine if a U.S Army brigade combat team should be placed in Poland, to deter Russian aggression in Eastern Europe.

The Senate approved the amendment by a voice vote.

“Combat enablers are the essential non-combat force that help to maintain our defense posture around the globe. They can help us prepare for the serious threats Russia poses to our allies and interests in Eastern Europe. The United States needs to turn the page and set a clear course to deter Russia over the long term,” Boozman, chairman of the Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Appropriations Subcommittee, said.

According to a press release from his office, Boozman visited Poland at the end of May and saw first-hand the work being done by U.S. forces to sustain operations in Europe to ensure we have a credible force to deter Russian aggression.