Two Kansas Sheriff’s Deputies, Suspect Shot Near Courthouse
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP/CBS) — Police say two Wyandotte County sheriff’s deputies and a suspect have been shot near the county courthouse in Kansas City, Kansas Friday (June 15).
CBS affiliate KCTV reports the deputies are in critical condition. The status of the suspect is still unknown. All three were transported to the University of Kansas Hospital.
According to the station, the shooting took place around 11:15 a.m. in the area where police escort suspects into the courthouse.
Police say they are not looking for any other suspects. Details of what led to the shootings are not yet available.