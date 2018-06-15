× American Airlines Glitch Affects Flights At XNA Friday

HIGHFILL (KFSM) — Hundreds of travelers are stuck at the Charlotte Douglas Airport in Charlotte, N.C., because of a technical glitch, and it’s affecting flights here in Arkansas.

American Airlines said a technical issue with its regional carrier forced them to cancel more than 270 flights overnight on Friday. About 120 of those flights were in Charlotte.

The airline said it is working to fix the issue and to put customers on other flights. There is no timeline for when the glitch will be fixed.

The first American Airlines flight out of Charlotte on Friday was scheduled just before 1 p.m.

The issue affected American Airlines flights to and from the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport in Highfill (XNA).

Three arrivals were canceled: Flight 5308 at 8:48 a.m., Flight 5228 at 11:23 a.m. and Flight 5328 at 5:39 p.m. Three departures also were canceled: Flight 5182 at 6:54 a.m., Flight 5308 at 9:19 a.m. and Flight 5228 at 11:55 a.m.

All other flights were showing as on time.

Flight times and cancellations at XNA can be checked here.