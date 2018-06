Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OMAHA, Neb. (KFSM)--Arkansas and Texas were two of the eight teams in Omaha to practice on Friday. Bobby Swofford and Tyler Cass were at TD Ameritrade Park and take you through everything you need to know after practice.

Hear from Blaine Knight, Carson Shaddy, Dave Van Horn and other players about the excitement to finally be in Omaha.