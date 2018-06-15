× Daycare Worker Arrested In Bentonville On Misdemeanor Assault Charge

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A daycare worker was arrested Wednesday on a misdemeanor assault charge after an incident involving one of the children at the daycare on June 5.

According to the Bentonville Police, Corrine Lange, 59, of Bentonville was charged with third-degree assault, a class C misdemeanor. She turned herself in on Wednesday (June 13) and was released with a court date.

Cpl. John Loncarevic of the Bentonville Police provided a report of the incident. According to Loncarevic, he was sent June 5 to the home of the mother of a child who attended The Children’s Hour Daycare at 25012 SW D Street in Bentonville. The mother said she dropped off her child at daycare about 7:30 a.m. that morning and picked her up about 5:30 p.m.

The mother told Loncarevic that as she and her daughter were walking to the car, the daughter mentioned that her teacher “Coren” (Lange) dumped her out of bed. The teacher was a fill-in for when the normal teacher was on break.

The daughter told the mother that Lange held her against the wall until she could not breathe. The mother immediately went back into the daycare to speak with the facility director, Loncarevic said.

The two began reviewing security cameras in the classroom, Loncarevic said. The mother described what they saw.

At 12:30 p.m., the daughter was sleeping on a cot when Lange grabbed the side of it and started to pull like she was trying to slide it out from under the child, the mother told Loncarevic. When the daughter didn’t come all the way off, Lange lifted the end so the child tumbled to the floor, about 6 inches down.

Lange took the cot out of view and the daughter followed. The mother said the only thing that could then be seen was the bottom of the daughter’s legs and Lange’s arm. The mother told Loncarevic that she could see her daughter “flailing like she was trying to get traction.” The daughter said Lange was holding her against the wall next to a bookshelf. She said her backside was against the wall and Lange was pushing on her stomach so hard she could not breathe, Loncarevic said in his report.

The director told the mother that Lange would be placed on administrative leave pending an investigation with the licensing board, Loncarevic said. Once home, the mother decided to report the incident to the police.

The mother said she did not find any physical marks on her daughter, but the daughter complained of pain in her stomach and hand, Loncarevic said.

Loncarevic said he called the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline and filed a report.