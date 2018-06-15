Fayetteville Police Make Several Drug Arrests

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Police in Fayetteville make several arrests, all drug related.

The arrests took place at several locations and at different times, but did have methamphetamine as a common connection along with the suspects having had previous run-ins with the law.

On Thursday (June 14) police tried to pull over Thomas W. Lightfoot, 33, from Fayetteville, at the intersection of W. Martin Luther King Jr. and S. Hollywood because he was not wearing a seat belt, but instead of stopping Lightfoot sped off, according to a police report. The suspect drove to a dead-end where road construction was going on and workers were present. Lightfoot turned around, but eventually lost control of the truck and flipped it at Hollywood in front of a private drive. He surrendered to authorities and upon arrest he was found to be in possession of a baggie with a white substance that tested positive for meth; he also had other drug paraphernalia on his person, said police. The passenger, Stephanie Lynn Pierce, 29, of Wynne, Arkansas, was also arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charges:

Lightfoot: Parole violation, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing, reckless driving, no proof of insurance, driving on suspended license, no seat belt. No Bond.

Pierce: Possession of drug paraphernalia. No Bond.

Thursday evening police arrested Sharon Denise Oglesby, 40, of Lincoln, Arkansas, for meth possession along with drug paraphernalia. Police were doing surveillance in an area they said is a hot spot for high drug activity. They said they saw Oglesby walk from an apartment and headed toward the roadway, “looking frantic,” and that’s when police approached her, according to the police report. They said she agreed to a search and was found to be in possession of more than four grams of meth and other drug related items — she was placed under arrest.

Charges:

Oglesby: Possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. No Bond.

Springdale resident, Jonathon Andrew Stephens, 26, was placed under arrest at the AAA Storage on Martin Luther King Jr. Thursday evening, according to a police report. Police said they had information about possible drug activity at the location and entered the location with a search waiver that was on file. There were other occupants with Stephens, but Stephens claimed that the syringe with 20 ml of methamphetamine was his, said police. He was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County jail.

Charges:

Stephens: Possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, probation violation. No Bond.

Cassie Ray Mota, 23, who lives in Springdale, was arrested in March and June of 2018 for drugs. On March 28 police searched her home. Mota has a parole/probation search waiver on file and her residence is known for drug activity, according to a police report. During that search, police said they found a gram of meth and meth pipes hidden inside of her mattress, along with a digital scale that had meth residue in her handbag. She was arrested and released, but on June 4 she was pulled over on a traffic stop in Fayetteville and was found to be in possession of more than a gram of meth that was in her handbag, said police. She was arrested on the 4th and was charged on Friday, June 15, for both incidents.

Charges:

Mota: Failure to appear (3x), possession of controlled substance (2x), felony possession of drug paraphernalia (2x). No Bond.