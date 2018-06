FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The Fort Smith Police Department is asking for your help identifying the woman in these photos.

Detectives want to question the female regarding theft of credit/debit cards.

Police say she may be driving a red Ford Taurus with an Arkansas license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Smith Police Department at (479) 709-5100, or CRIME STOPPERS at 78-CRIME.