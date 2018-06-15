‘I’ll Kill You!’: Woman Arrested After Destructive Fit Of Rage At Planet Fitness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Police arrested a woman caught on video damaging equipment during a fit of rage at a Michigan fitness center.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on June 12th at the Planet Fitness on 28th Street near the East Beltline.

The incident was caught on cell phone video. The 20-year-old woman is seen arguing with employees, throwing computer monitors and damaging a phone.

At one point, the woman can be heard screaming at the front desk worker, "I'll come back, and I'll kill you!"

Grand Rapids Police say she is being charged with Malicious Destruction of Property, $200 - $1,000.

Police say that the employee who appears to have been assaulted chose not to press charges. Planet Fitness chose to press charges for

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

the destruction of property.