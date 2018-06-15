Miss Arkansas Self Defense

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) -- The 81ST Annual Miss Arkansas Pageant is underway in Little Rock.

Friday (June 15), as a way to form relationships with one another -- the ladies attended a self-defense class using Krav Maga techniques.

Personal trainer Ann Marie Gibbs led the class.

"Anytime you turn on the news you hear about somebody being attacked. These girls are young and beautiful and it's important for them to know how to protect themselves -- Krav Maga-- they can take just a few hours and learn a lot of things that could save their life," said Gibbs.

On Saturday (June 16), 5NEWS will air the pageant live starting a 7 p.m.