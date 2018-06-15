New Pill Could Replace Weight Loss Surgery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new diabetes treatment could replace weight loss surgery with a pill.

People with type 2 diabetes may use gastric bypass surgery to limit the food they eat, but researchers are engineering a pill that would temporarily coat the small intestine and reduce the amount of glucose that enters the bloodstream during digestion.

It was developed by doctors at a hospital in Boston.

So far, the treatment has only been tested on animals in the lab, but it could offer another option to the nearly 30 million Americans living with Type-2 Diabetes.