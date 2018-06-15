Northwest Arkansas Gears Up For 2018 Pride Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- The 2018 Northwest Arkansas Pride is taking over Fayetteville and the surrounding cities for the rest of the weekend.

"It's going to be the largest parade in Arkansas, it's really big deal especially to see the whole community come together and show support for the LGBTQ Plus community," said parade organizer Josh Murphree.

As the city fills up with thousands of Pride-goers residents in and around downtown, Fayetteville can expect to see several roads closed and blocked off for events.

Coming from a small town in Arkansas, Murphree is taken back by how large the celebration has grown over the years.

"I'm really excited to see all the floats. I don't even know what to expect, but I've heard some crazy rumors and things, I think it's just gonna' be a sight to see and it's gonna' be amazing," said Monica Jannati.

Watching the city fill up in support of Northwest Arkansas pride is sentimental to Murphree.

"I grew up in a small town and, you know, as a gay kid in a small town, it's always kind of tough, but being apart of this and a community like Fayetteville ... it's just really cool to see everybody come together and show all that love," said Murphree.

Saturday's (June 16) parade kicks off at 9 a.m. in Sprindgale and the pride parade and rally begins at noon on Dickson Street.

