Officers Injured While Arresting Man In Goshen Disturbance

GOSHEN (KFSM) — Local police officers are recovering from injuries after being attacked by a suspect late Thursday night.

Goshen Police responded to a disturbance call at the Twin Bridges Apartments about 10:30 p.m.

Kelly Jendeski, 36, came outside and charged at the officers, police said. Police tasered Jendeski twice with no effect. Instead, Jendeski pulled out the probes and continued fighting.

Washington County Sheriff’s deputies and Elkins Police assisted in the arrest.

It took nine officers to subdue Jendeski, police said. Three officers received non-life-threatening injuries.

Jendeski faces several charges, police said.