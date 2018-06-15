OK: Police Are Searching For A Missing Woman

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFSM) — Henryetta police are searching for a missing Schulter woman who’s been missing since Thursday (June 14).

Stacey Lawson was last seen driving her 2015 black Jeep Cherokee, Oklahoma tag # EMH374 with a Rebah’s flowers tag on the front, Thursday at 7:46 a.m. She made a bank deposit at First National Bank and from there did not report to her job, police said.

Lawson’s cellular phone has been pinged in the Muldrow area, according to police.

Henryetta police tells 5NEWS they don’t believe anything is suspicious with this case, that Lawson has gone missing before and she may have met someone online and left her home.

Lawson is 40, has blond/gray hair, 5’8″ tall, and weighs approximately 325 pounds.

Please contact HPD if you have any information, 918-652-3106.

