Arkansas Prison Inmate Dies After Found Unresponsive In Cell

GRADY, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a 29-year-old Arkansas inmate incarcerated for a drug conviction has died after being found unresponsive on the floor of his cell.

The state Department of Correction said in a statement that Christian Smith was found Friday (June 15) afternoon in the cell he shared with another inmate at the Cummins Unit in Grady, southeast of Pine Bluff.

He was taken to a unit infirmary where he died. State correction officials did not provide any preliminary information on a cause of death.

State police are investigating.

Smith was nearing the end of a five-year prison term for drug possession and last year had seven disciplinary violations at the Cummins Unit.