College World Series: Day Two Recap

Posted 9:48 pm, June 16, 2018, by

OMAHA, Neb. (KFSM)--With games underway at TD Ameritrade Park, the countdown is on to Arkansas and Texas. Bobby Swofford and Tyler Cass give you a look at the most important matchup in the game, Razorback ace Blaine Knight against Longhorn slugger Kody Clemens.