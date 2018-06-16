OMAHA, Neb. (KFSM)--With games underway at TD Ameritrade Park, the countdown is on to Arkansas and Texas. Bobby Swofford and Tyler Cass give you a look at the most important matchup in the game, Razorback ace Blaine Knight against Longhorn slugger Kody Clemens.
College World Series: Day Two Recap
-
Razorback Baseball Game Cancelled Tonight
-
Kickoff Times Announced For First Three Razorback Games
-
Knight Fans 11 As Hogs Rout Texas A&M
-
Arkansas Completes 4th SEC Sweep, Beats Texas A&M 6-3
-
Streaks Continue As Arkansas Drops Series To LSU
-
-
Pair Of Diamond Hogs Honored By SEC
-
FULL INTERVIEWS: Arkansas Seniors Reflect On Their Time With Program
-
Loseke Named National Pitcher Of The Week
-
Kjerstad Named SEC Freshman Of The Year
-
Belans’ Blast Lifts Arkansas In SEC Quarterfinals
-
-
Razorbacks Game Moved To Friday Morning
-
Razorback Catcher Zack Plunkett Drafted By Diamondbacks
-
Cole Drafted By Royals In 4th Round