Father's Day: Last Year Rainy, This Year Hot And Sunny

What a difference a year can make! Last year, 2017, Father’s Day fell on June 18th. It wasn’t the best day for Father’s Day barbecues and backyard fun.

Last year we saw a lot of rain with over an inch in Northwest Arkansas and almost three inches in the River Valley. It was also a lot cooler as temperatures stayed in the 70s. This year will be completely different. We’re expect temperatures well into the 90s with heat indices near or above one hundred. There is only about a 10% chance of a shower in the heat of the day, but most of us will stay sunny.

-Matt