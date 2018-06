Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today will remain hot and humid, with everyone reaching at least the low 90s. All of the sunshine, heat, and humidity will cause some places to feel near 100 degrees.

Any chance of rain will be a few pop-up showers this afternoon. These will be scattered in nature, and most people won't see any rain.

The next big chance of relief from the heat will be early next week, with rain chances increasing by Tuesday.

-Sabrina