Man Killed In Gentry After SUV Leaves Highway And Hits Trees

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) —  A man died early Thursday (June 14) after his SUV crossed into oncoming traffic, left the roadway and hit trees off a highway in Gentry, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

The crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. as Lionel Lee Myers, 54,  was traveling north on Arkansas 59 in Benton County, according to the report.

Myers a resident of Gravette, died as a result of the crash, according to authorities.  No one else was in the vehicle.

 

 