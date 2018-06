Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Miss Arkansas 2018 will be crowned Saturday (June 16) night in Little Rock.

This is the 81st year of the Miss Arkansas Scholarship Pageant.

The pageant is at the Robinson Center in Little Rock.

The show features women from around Arkansas who are competing for more than $180,000 in scholarships.

You can watch the next Miss Arkansas be crowned on Channel 5 tonight starting at 7.