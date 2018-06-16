× Miss Historic Batesville Claudia Raffo Is Crowned Miss Arkansas 2018

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFSM) — Miss Historic Batesville Claudia Raffo won the title of Miss Arkansas 2018 Saturday (June 16) night at the 81st Miss Arkansas Scholarship Pageant.

The pageant took place in front of a sold-out crowd at the Robinson Center in Little Rock.

Raffo won a $30,000 scholarship provided by Ted and Shannon Boy Skokos, Citgo and the Miss Arkansas Scholarship Foundation and more than $75,000 in awards, wardrobe, transportation, and gifts.

She will represent Arkansas at the 2019 Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City.

Raffo was crowned by the outgoing Miss Arkansas, Maggie Benton, of Jonesboro.

Over $195,000 in scholarships were awarded throughout the week to various contestants.

Raffo, 22, is the daughter of Paula and Tom Raffo of Jonesboro. She is a student at UAMS School of Pharmacy and a 2017 graduate of Arkansas State University. For her talent she performed a jazz dance to “That’s Life.”

The other Top Five Finalists were:

1st runner-up

Diamond Lakes, Laura Leigh Turner

Turner, 21, is the daughter of Jenny Gosser Turner and Tab Turner of North Little Rock. She is a Senior at Oklahoma City University.

2nd runner-up

Northwest Arkansas, Darynne Dahlem. Dahlem, 21, is the daughter of Ron and Traci Lewellen and Marty and Angela Dahlem. She is a Senior at the University of Arkansas.

3rd runner up

White River, Gracie Stover

Stover, 20 is the daughter of Mike and Laura Stover of Little Rock. She is a Junior at Ouachita Baptist University

4th runner-up:

Natural State, Kelsey Stone

Stone, 21, is the daughter of Kim and Dee Stone of Russellville. She is a senior at Arkansas Tech University.