Missing Missouri 3-Year-Old Found In Cornfield, Dog At Her Side

A 3-year-old girl is safe after spending the night in a rural Missouri cornfield, her faithful dog by her side.

In fact, the tiny Yorkshire terrier played in a role in her rescue.

The ordeal began around 8:30 p.m. Thursday (June 14) with a 911 call that the girl had wandered away from her home near the town of Qulin, 175 miles south of St. Louis.

This is what #Community looks like. Law enforcement, 1st Responders and community volunteers coming together to find a missing child. Her dog stayed by her side all night. #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/aIDMtG6JTW — MSHP Troop E (@MSHPTrooperE) June 15, 2018

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott said a search began that included an airplane, but the girl was not found overnight.

Volunteers joined police to search a cornfield Friday morning. Just after 8 a.m., search dogs began barking — and a tiny dog voice started yapping in response.

Searchers found the girl with her dog. The child had several mosquito bites but was otherwise unharmed.