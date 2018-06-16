NWA Pride Parade Draws A Large Crowd

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- A parade was held on Dickson Street Saturday (June 16) to celebrate Pride Week in hopes of bringing people and culture together in one place.

The parade is the largest LGBT Pride Celebration in Arkansas.

Chelsea Heglar said it's great that the community comes together and unite for one great cause.

"I've always supported the community and everything ... and my brother is a large part of the community," said Heglar, "I've always believed that people should be able to be free, and love who you love, and people shouldn't judge you for it."

The NWA Men's Chorus marched in the parade after completing their first concert season.

The group said they're excited about giving diversity another voice in the community and giving other members of the LBGT community a different way to express their diversity and find community and partnership among one another.

Tyler Masters said it's great that the community has this opportunity to come out and be themselves and celebrate who they are as people.

"As things kind of change in the current climate, it's wonderful to feel safe to be among friends and community members," said Masters.

Meg Finn said she came out to the parade because she was raised to love everyone for who they are.

"I think it's such a nice little community and getting to come out and see how everybody can come together is just beautiful."