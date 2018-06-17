× 4 Dead In Northeast Arkansas Car-Train Collision

WYNNE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas State Police say a Florida man is among four people killed in an auto-train collision in northeast Arkansas.

Authorities say the crash Saturday (June 16) night occurred on a private drive in the Tilton community of Cross County when a train collided with a car attempting to cross the road at a rail crossing.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was John Miller of Orange Park, Florida. Three passengers in his vehicle are identified as Joetta Honey, of Jonesboro, and Nicholas and Kayanna Newton, both of McCrory. Their ages aren’t immediately available.

Authorities tell Jonesboro television station KAIT the weather was clear and road dry at the time of the accident about 90 miles northeast of Little Rock.